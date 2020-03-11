Lakewood Church moves services online due to coronavirus concerns

article

Lakewood Church will be holding this weekend's worship services online due to the growing coronavirus concerns citywide.

Lakewood Church had at first decided not to cancel worship services following the cancellation of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo earlier on Wednesday.

Services will be broadcast on Facebook, YouTube, on Roku and AppleTV, on their websites, and on SiriusXM Channel 128 at the following times (Central time zone):

- Saturday at 7 p.m.

- Sunday at 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m.

- Sunday at 2 p.m. (Spanish Language Services)

- Sunday at 7 p.m. (Young Adult Service)

The church will continue to monitor the situation week by week.

