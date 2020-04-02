Third resident at senior living apartment complex in The Woodlands dies from COVID-19

Montgomery County officials are reporting the COVID-19-related deaths of another resident at a senior living apartment complex.

The latest news comes a day after two other residents of the Conservatory at Alden Bridge were reported dead from coronavirus-related complications. They were the first reported in Montgomery County.

The latest victim was a man in his 80s.

On Monday, Montgomery County Judge Mark Keough issued a two-week shelter-in-place order for the senior living apartment complex in The Woodlands after 12 residents tested positive for COVID-19.

Residents were given until Tuesday evening to leave the grounds to stay at another household only if they self-isolate, and everyone else in the household must self-isolate as well.

All communal activities at the complex were also suspended, and residents were advised to stay inside their own apartments and self-monitor for symptoms.

