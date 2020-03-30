Shelter-in-place order issued for senior apartment complex in Montgomery County

Montgomery County Judge Mark Keough has issued a two-week shelter-in-place order for a senior living apartment complex in the Woodlands after 12 residents tested positive for COVID-19. The order was issued for the Conservatory at Alden Bridge, located at 6203 Alden Bridge Drive. It’s a community for those 55 years of age and older.

This was confirmed by the Montgomery County Public Health District. Starting March 30th no one is allowed to enter or leave the facility. Only maintenance workers, food services, medical professionals, caregivers, or law enforcement are allowed in.

Residents have until 6 p.m. Tuesday to leave the grounds to stay at another household only if they self isolate, and everyone else in the household must self isolate as well.

All communal activities have been suspended, and residents are advised to stay inside their own apartments and self-monitor for symptoms.

According to the community’s Facebook page, their Early Identification Protocols identified 19 residents who came in direct contact with one resident who tested positive almost two weeks ago.

The order will remain in effect until Monday, April 13th, unless the Montgomery County Judge decides to extend it.