Montgomery Co. reports COVID-19 related deaths of 2 residents of senior apartment complex

Montgomery County officials are reporting the COVID-19 related deaths of two men who were residents at a senior living apartment complex.

The two coronavirus-related deaths are the first reported in Montgomery County.

According to the Montgomery County Public Health District, the two men were residents of the Conservatory at Alden Bridge.

One of the men was in his 90s, and the other man was in his 80s.

On Monday, Montgomery County Judge Mark Keough issued a two-week shelter-in-place order for the senior living apartment complex in The Woodlands after 12 residents tested positive for COVID-19. It’s a community for those 55 years of age and older.

MORE: Coronavirus cases in the greater Houston area

Residents were given until Tuesday evening to leave the grounds to stay at another household only if they self isolate, and everyone else in the household must self isolate as well.

All communal activities at the complex were also suspended, and residents were advised to stay inside their own apartments and self-monitor for symptoms.

Advertisement

MORE: Shelter-in-place order issued for senior apartment complex in Montgomery Co.