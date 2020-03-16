Matagorda County reports 1st COVID-19 death in Houston area

article

Matagorda County has confirmed the first COVID-19 case in the Houston Metro area. Officials say the patient who passed away was a man in his 90s.

Officials say the man died Sunday evening at Matagorda Memorial Regional Medical Center with symptoms consistent with COVID-19. The man's positive COVID-19 results came back Monday evening.

Matagorda County announced its first presumptive positive COVID-19 case on March 14. Officials say the woman who tested positive on Saturday was in her 60s and was hospitalized due to complications with pneumonia.

Earlier today, Harris County announced that all bars and nightclubs will be shut down in the county. The county is also barring all restaurants from providing dine-in service through the rest of March. Carry-out, delivery and drive-thru service will still be allowed.

"We are making tough decisions in the best interest of the city of Houston," Mayor Sylvester Turner said. "We must take deliberative action to protect ourselves and our loved ones, and do everything possible to stop coronavirus from spreading."