Harris Co. shuts down bars, dine-in restaurant service

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo announced new restrictions for bars and restaurants that will remain in effect for the rest of March in an effort to stem the spread of COVID-19.

The county has mandated that all bars and nightclubs will be closed until the end of March.

Restaurants are no longer allowed to offer dine-in services. The county says restaurants can only offer pick-up or delivery services through the end of the month.

During a Monday news conference, Hidalgo pointed out the people attending large events despite warnings from local and federal experts against gathering in large groups.

The federal Coronavirus Task Force recommended that people keep their gatherings to 10 people or less.

Hidalgo also said the choices of citizens at this critical juncture will dictate whether people live or die.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner says this was not an easy decision to make since many jobs are affected by this.