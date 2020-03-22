METRO suspends fare collection as Coronavirus COVID-19 spreads, among other changes

article

METRO is making several modifications to allow for continued safe operations of critical public transportation services amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

Starting Monday, March 23 to support social distancing, passengers must use the rear door when boarding and exiting a local bus. Only passengers with mobility issues will be able to request the use of the front door of the bus to access the ramp.

Local bus routes will be operating on a schedule similar to Saturday service Monday through Friday.

Park & Ride routes to the Texas Medical Center will continue to operate normally. Service will be reduced on all other Park & Ride routes following a sharp ridership decline.

A shuttle has been added to serve stops in the TMC and reduce passenger loads on METRORail. METRORail will operate on normal schedules.

Also starting on Monday, METRO is temporarily suspending collection of fares on local bus, light rail, Park & Ride, and METROLift. The Authority is implementing this change to assist those facing sudden economic hardship and provide ease of use for medical workers.

All RideStore locations will be closed on Monday.

Passengers are reminded to only take essential trips to support essential services and follow the advice of public health officials. Customers should check service alerts for updated schedule information.

