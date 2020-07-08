There have been 62,723 confirmed Coronavirus COVID-19 cases in and from the greater Houston area.

Here is a county-by-county list of reported cases, deaths, and recoveries.

Austin County: 90 total cases, 37 recoveries

The latest update was on Tuesday.

Brazoria County: 2,655 total cases, 19 deaths, 1,181 recoveries

Brazoria County is reporting 125 new COVID-19 cases and 57 recoveries on Wednesday.

Brazos County: 2,704 total cases, 34 deaths, 1,343 recoveries

As of Wednesday, July 8, there have been 78 additional positive cases of COVID-19 reported to the Brazos County Health District. This brings the total number of positive cases in Brazos County to 2,704. More information here.

Chambers County: 469 total cases, 2 deaths, 241 recoveries

Chambers County added 15 new cases and 23 recoveries on Wednesday. The latest county date is here.

Colorado County: 111 total cases, 35 recoveries

The latest update was Tuesday. You can find the latest information about the county's cases on the OEM's Facebook page.

Fort Bend County: 4,413 total cases, 60 deaths, 1,419 recoveries

Fort Bend County reported 67 new cases, 14 additional recoveries, and one more death on Wednesday. The latest numbers can be found on the county's dashboard.

Galveston County: 5,063 total cases, 50 deaths, 1,391 recoveries

Galveston County reports 254 new positive and 97 new recoveries on Wednesday. For the county's latest numbers, click here.

Grimes County: 158 total cases, 2 deaths, 33 recoveries

Latest update was Tuesday. You can find the latest information about the county's cases on the OEM's Facebook page.

EDITORIAL NOTE: We do not include TDCJ numbers in the Grimes County case totals.

Harris County, including City of Houston: 40,012 total cases, 411 deaths, 12,856 recoveries

Harris County reported 701 new cases, four more deaths, and 356 new recoveries on Wednesday. The latest numbers can be found on the county's dashboard.

Jackson County: 70 total cases, 1 death, 41 recoveries

Jackson County added two new recoveries on Wednesday.

Liberty County: 410 cases, 3 deaths, 91 recoveries

The Liberty County Office of Emergency Management and Homeland Security has been providing case information on its Facebook page.

Matagorda County: 388 total cases, 9 deaths, 74 recoveries

Matagorda County added 31 new cases on Wednesday.

Montgomery County: 2,784 total cases, 38 deaths, 1,714 recoveries

Montgomery County added 130 new cases and 147 recoveries on Wednesday.

Polk County: 268 total cases, 42 recoveries

Polk County reported a big jump with 63 new cases on Wednesday. The latest case information is found here.

San Jacinto County: 64 total cases

The county added one new case on Wednesday.

COVID-19 case totals for San Jacinto County come from the Texas Department of State Health Services.

Walker County: 2,318 total cases, 31 deaths, 1,784 recoveries

Walker County increased cases by 106 to 2,318. There was a discrepancy in the data, so their recoveries dropped by 10 to 1,784 on Tuesday.

More on the county's COVID-19 cases can be found here.

Waller County: 189 total cases, 130 recoveries

The latest on county cases is found here.

Washington County: 318 cases, 32 deaths, 179 recoveries

Latest update on Monday. The latest information on the county's case numbers is here.

Wharton County: 239 total cases, 1 death, 77 recoveries

Wharton County added seven new cases and one more recovery on Wednesday.

The latest on county cases is on the OEM's Facebook page.

