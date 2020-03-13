Four Coronavirus COVID-19 cases in City of Houston

The Houston Health Department announced Friday a new presumptive positive case of Coronavirus COVID-19 in Houston, bringing the city’s case total to four, and the greater Houston area total to 23.

The latest patient is a female in the 70 to 80 age range. She is currently experiencing mild symptoms and quarantined at home. She recently traveled to Egypt.

An investigation conducted by the department will identify potential contacts exposed to the virus. The department will provide close contacts guidance about the virus and monitor them for the development of symptoms.



On Wednesday, Mayor Sylvester Turner signed a proclamation declaring a Local State of Disaster Due to a Public Health Emergency to help contain and mitigate COVID-19 from spreading. As a result of the emergency order, the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo closed and city-sponsored, produced and permitted events will be postponed or cancelled through the end of March.

This latest news comes just moments after Fort Bend County announced three new presumptive positive cases, all with a history of international travel.