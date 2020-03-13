Fort Bend County confirms 3 new presumptive positive COVID-19 cases

Fort Bend County Health and Human Services report three new presumptive positive cases of COVID-19. Tests on all three patients were conducted at the City of Houston Laboratory and will be sent to the CDC for confirmation. This raises the number of cases in Fort Bend County to nine.

One of the patients is a man in his 40s with a history of international travel and exposure to confirmed COVID-19 cases abroad. He has mild flu symptoms and is isolated at home.

The second Fort Bend County man who is presumptive positive for COVID-19 is in his 70s with a history of international travel. He is in good condition and is resting at home in isolation.

The third new patient to test presumptive positive in Fort Bend County is a woman in her 50s with a history of international travel. She also presented mild flu symptoms, which have resolved. She is in isolation at her home.

Investigators are working to identify who these three patients came into contact with, which includes emergency responders, co-workers, and family members.

Fort Bend County already had two cases of COVID-19 confirmed by the CDC and three other presumptive positive cases.

Officials advise anyone feeling symptoms to seek medical care right away.