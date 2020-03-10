Additional presumptive case of COVID-19 in Harris Co., individual 20-30 years old
article
HOUSTON - Harris County Public Health is reporting an additional presumptive positive case of COVID-19 in Harris County.
This is the fifth case of COVID-19 and the third presumptive positive within Harris County, outside the City of Houston.
Montgomery County officials also reported the county’s first presumptive positive case of COVID-19 in a patient being treated at a local hospital on Tuesday.
TIMELINE: How the Coronavirs COVID-19 unfolded in the greater Houston area
The individual was temporarily living abroad in Italy and upon returning contacted her healthcare provider. She exhibited mild flu-like symptoms and was tested for COVID-19.
The individual is a woman, between 20-30 years old, from the Southwest quadrant of Harris County.