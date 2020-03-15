Expand / Collapse search

Two new COVID-19 presumptive positives reported in Harris County

Coronavirus
HOUSTON - Harris County confirmed two new presumptive positive cases of COVID-19. 

One patient is a woman in her 40s who had been in contact with another Harris County patient who has tested positive for COVID-19.

The other patient is a man in his 50s and lives in northwest Harris County.

Officials say these two new cases are not related. Both patients were tested by the Houston Health Department. Their results have been sent to the CDC in Atlanta for confirmation.

Both patients are stable and in isolation.

