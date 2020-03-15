UH Men's Baseball team under COVID-19 quarantine

article

The University of Houston Men's Baseball Team players, coaches and support staff are being quarantined after a staff member with the team presented symptoms consistent with COVID-19 following a team trip to Las Vegas.

The team staff member is being tested for COVID-19. It could take 48-72 hours for results to come back from the test. University officials say the staff member being tested has no known exposure to anyone with COVID-19 and hasn't traveled internationally.

University officials say no other members of the team have presented symptoms.

The University of Houston has suspended all spring sports competition. A suspension of practices and workouts is in effect on the campus until March 22. Student-athlete electronic access to UH athletic facilities has been deactivated to help stem the spread of COVID-19.