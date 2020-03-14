Astros' George Springer donates $100K to help Minute Maid Park employees

article

Houston Astros All-Star outfielder George Springer is stepping up to help out the employees at Minute Maid Park who will be impacted by the cancellation of games because of the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, as reported first on Twitter by FOX 26 Sports Saturday.

Springer is donating $100,000 to help those employees who will lose wages because of any events canceled at Minute Maid Park.

“These are the people that help take care of my family when I go to work,” Springer said. “Now I want to help take care of them when they’re in a time of need.”

RELATED: Complete list of sporting cancellations due to COVID-19

Major League Baseball has canceled spring training and delayed the opening of the regular season for at least two weeks.

If the suspension lasts two weeks, six Astros home games would be affected, four against the Angels and two against the Mets.