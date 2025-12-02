Two shot, hospitalized after attempted home invasion in southeast Houston

A homeowner and suspect were both hospitalized after they were involved in a shootout during an attempted home invasion in southeast Houston.

What we know:

Houston Police Department Lieutenant J.P. Horelica stated the incident happened near East Avenue J in the Harrisburg community. Officers were called to the area around 1:20 a.m. about a shooting.

According to Lt. Horelica, the homeowner was inside when two men allegedly tried to get inside the residence. At some point, a gunfight broke out between a suspect and the homeowner.

The homeowner was shot at least once, but managed to make his way to Houston Fire Department station 23 nearby where he was found by police.

Courtesy of OnScene TV Houston

One suspect was found about two blocks away on Avenue L, allegedly knocking on another person's door. Police showed up and noticed he was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken into custody, officials report.

Lt. Horelica says the second suspect possibly left in a vehicle. Anyone with information on where they are is asked to call HPD Robbery Division of CrimeStoppers.

Both the homeowner and suspect are in stable condition.

What we don't know:

The identity of the second suspect is unknown.

Police have not reported if there was a motive behind the suspects approaching the home.