43 undocumented migrants found hidden in Texas stash house
MISSION, Texas - A suspected human smuggling operation was dismantled on Monday, resulting in the arrest of 43 migrants. The operation was led by the U.S. Border Patrol agents, in collaboration with the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office and the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Suspected human smuggling operation
Big picture view:
Agents conducted a "knock and talk" at a residence in Mission on the afternoon of Dec. 1. Upon gaining entry, agents discovered 43 suspected illegal migrants hiding inside a small trailer home. Officials noted the trailer was in substandard and unsanitary conditions.
The individuals were identified as being from seven countries: Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala, Colombia, Peru, El Salvador, and Ecuador.
What is a stash house?
Stash houses are locations typically used by criminal organizations, such as drug cartels or human trafficking syndicates, to hold smuggled people or contraband until they can be moved to their final destination.
What's next:
The case remains under investigation by the U.S. Border Patrol.
The Source: Information in this article is from the U.S. Border Patrol.