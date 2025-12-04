43 undocumented migrants found hidden in Texas stash house

article

The Brief U.S. Border Patrol, assisted by local law enforcement, dismantled a suspected human smuggling operation at a residence in Mission, Texas. Authorities arrested 43 migrants from seven different countries who were found hiding inside a small, unsanitary trailer home. The operation is currently under investigation by the U.S. Border Patrol.



A suspected human smuggling operation was dismantled on Monday, resulting in the arrest of 43 migrants. The operation was led by the U.S. Border Patrol agents, in collaboration with the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office and the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Suspected human smuggling operation

Big picture view:

Agents conducted a "knock and talk" at a residence in Mission on the afternoon of Dec. 1. Upon gaining entry, agents discovered 43 suspected illegal migrants hiding inside a small trailer home. Officials noted the trailer was in substandard and unsanitary conditions.

The individuals were identified as being from seven countries: Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala, Colombia, Peru, El Salvador, and Ecuador.

Featured article

What is a stash house?

Stash houses are locations typically used by criminal organizations, such as drug cartels or human trafficking syndicates, to hold smuggled people or contraband until they can be moved to their final destination.

What's next:

The case remains under investigation by the U.S. Border Patrol.