Harris County reports two COVID-19 deaths, deaths total four

article

Harris County Public Health is reporting the third and fourth COVID-19 related deaths of two residents in Harris County (outside the City of Houston).

The first death is a woman, between the ages of 80-90 years old, who lived in the southwest quadrant of Harris County. Additionally, a man, between the ages of 50-60 years old, who lived in the southwest quadrant of Harris County, died today and tested positive for COVID-19. Both individuals had underlying health issues, no history of travel or no known exposure to a confirmed COVID-19 case, therefore, they are considered community spread.

STAY UPDATED: Local COVID-19 cases

“Our heartfelt condolences go out to the patients' family and friends,” said Umair A. Shah, MD, MPH, HCPH Executive Director. “Now more than ever, we must remain vigilant and continue to do everything we can to protect ourselves and loved ones. We urge our residents to stay home because it literally saves lives.”

To date, HCPH has 449 confirmed cases of COVID-19, which now include four deaths. HCPH is also confirming that 87 of our patients have recovered. This is an important reminder that COVID-19 is a very serious disease, especially for those at an increased risk of developing serious complications including death. At-risk individuals are strongly advised to minimize contact with others who are ill and practice social distancing.

While 80 percent who contract COVID-19 will have mild to moderate symptoms and fully recover, they may spread the disease to people who are at high risk. The elderly and people with underlying health conditions or weakened immune systems are at much higher risk for developing serious complications from this disease.

MORE: City of Houston confirms two new COVID-19 deaths