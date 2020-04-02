City of Houston confirms two new COVID-19 deaths

article

The Houston Health Department reported confirmed two new coronavirus (COVID-19) deaths on Thursday.

A total of six people, all older adults with underlying health conditions, have died in Houston. The latest deaths were a woman in her 60s who died March 24 and a man in his 70s who died March 31. The department received the report of the woman’s death on March 31.

Privacy protection laws only permit the release of limited patient information. The health department is unable to release any additional patient information. The department also announced on Thursday 48 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 506.

The department reports cases involving residents of the city of Houston, including the incorporated areas of the city extending outside Harris County. Harris County Public Health reports cases involving residents of unincorporated Harris County.

Houstonians can find updated information about local risk, protective actions, frequently asked questions, communication resources, rumor control, emergency preparedness tips and more online.

