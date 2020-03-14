City of Houston announces fifth COVID-19 presumptive positive

article

The Houston Health Department announced the city's fifth case of COVID-19.

The fifth presumptive positive COVID-19 case is a man in his 50s with a history of international travel. City officials say the man is hospitalized but in good condition.

The city is working to identify people this man has been in contact with. Results have been sent to the CDC in Atlanta for confirmation.

People who recently returned to the United States after international travel are advised to monitor for fever, cough, and difficulty breathing for at least 14 days.

Officials urge citizens to take the following precautions:

