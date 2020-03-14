City of Houston announces fifth COVID-19 presumptive positive
HOUSTON - The Houston Health Department announced the city's fifth case of COVID-19.
The fifth presumptive positive COVID-19 case is a man in his 50s with a history of international travel. City officials say the man is hospitalized but in good condition.
The city is working to identify people this man has been in contact with. Results have been sent to the CDC in Atlanta for confirmation.
People who recently returned to the United States after international travel are advised to monitor for fever, cough, and difficulty breathing for at least 14 days.
Officials urge citizens to take the following precautions:
- Wash hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use hand sanitizer when you can't wash your hands.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.
- Cover your coughs and sneezes with a tissue and throw the tissue away. If you don’t have a tissue, use the elbow of your sleeve.
- Don’t use your hands to cover coughs and sneezes.
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Stay home when you are sick and keep children home when they are sick.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
- Get a flu shot. (Although the flu shot does not protect against COVID-19, it is flu season.)