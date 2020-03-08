Fort Bend Health reports 3 additional presumptive positive cases of COVID-19

article

NEW: Sunday, March 8 From the Fort Bend County Health and Human Services Department

Fort Bend County Health & Human Services is announcing 3 additional travel-related cases of COVID-19. One traveler was not part of the group involved in the other Houston-area cases but was on the same cruise in Egypt at a later date. The cases are as follows:

A man in his 70s who was symptomatic, hospitalized and discharged in good condition to isolation at home.

A man in his 70s who had one day of fever which resolved. He is in isolation at home.

A woman in her 60s who had mild symptoms which have resolved. She is in isolation at home.

The epidemiological investigation continues to expand and the health department is working to quickly identify close contacts with these individuals. Close contacts may include family members, co-workers, emergency responders, and other contacts.

People who recently returned to the United States from a COVID-19 outbreak area need to monitor fever, cough, and difficulty breathing for at least 14 days after return. Seek medical care right away if symptoms develop. Before, visiting their healthcare provider or hospital, symptomatic people with a travel history to a COVID-19 outbreak area must call ahead and tell the healthcare professional about their recent travel and symptoms.

If a person has not been around anyone with COVID-19 or has not visited an ongoing COVID-19 outbreak area, they are not at risk.

The public can help:

Do not go to the emergency room unless essential. Emergency rooms need to be able to serve those with the most critical needs. If you have symptoms like cough, fever, or other respiratory problems, contact your regular doctor first.

Practice healthy hygiene habits every day to help prevent the spread of respiratory illnesses like COVID-19, such as:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your coughs and sneezes. If you don’t have a tissue, cough or sneeze into your upper sleeve, not your hands. Remember to wash your hands after coughing or sneezing.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe

Stay informed. Information is changing frequently. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter (@FortBendHealth) and check our website for regular updates (fbchealth.org/ncov)

Privacy protection laws only permit the release of limited patient information. The health department is unable to release any additional patient information.