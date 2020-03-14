Brazoria County reports two presumptive positive COVID-19 cases
BRAZORIA COUNTY - Brazoria County Health Department reports two presumptive positive cases of COVID-19.
Both patients live in the same household in the Alvin area. Both patients were tested at a Harris County health facility.
Officials say both people did not travel outside the Houston area but did attend the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Cook-Off.
Brazoria County officials are working to identify anyone both patients may have been in contact with.
Brazoria County officials advise citizens take the following steps to prevent the spread of COVID-19:
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and waterare not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol content.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Stay home when you are sick.
- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces, with EPA approved disinfectants.