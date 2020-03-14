Brazoria County reports two presumptive positive COVID-19 cases

article

Brazoria County Health Department reports two presumptive positive cases of COVID-19.

Both patients live in the same household in the Alvin area. Both patients were tested at a Harris County health facility.

Officials say both people did not travel outside the Houston area but did attend the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Cook-Off.

Brazoria County officials are working to identify anyone both patients may have been in contact with.

Brazoria County officials advise citizens take the following steps to prevent the spread of COVID-19:

