Montgomery Co. COVID-19 case in critical condition

The first case of coronavirus in Montgomery County, a man in his 40s, is in critical condition.

Montgomery County officials confirmed the county's first presumptive positive case of COVID-19 Tuesday afternoon. The patient is currently under isolation at a local hospital. It is unknown where he contracted the virus.

On Thursday afternoon, Montgomery County Judge Mark Keough announced that he signed a declaration of local disaster in his county. Also, the Patton Village mayor confirmed that the first presumptive positive case of Montgomery County is a Patton Village police officer who had been off-duty.

COVID-19 is a respiratory disease that first emerged in China and has now spread to many countries, including the U.S.

More than 80% of people who have become infected only experience mild to moderate symptoms and fully recover.

People at higher risk for serious complications are the elderly and those with underlying health conditions.