First COVID-19 case confirmed in Brazos County

Health officials have confirmed the first COVID-19 case in Brazos County.

The positive case is a female in her 20’s that is not associated with Texas A&M University or Blinn College.

The Brazos County Health Department is coordinating efforts with the Texas Department of State Health Services to conduct contact investigations. Health officials will notify close contacts directly.

The health department says the immediate health risk to the general public remains low.

TIMELINE: 31 cases of Coronavirus COVID-19 in greater Houston area; 1 death

BCHD encourages the public to practice general preventive actions:

- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Advertisement

- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

- Stay home when you are sick and keep children home when they are sick.

- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

- Get a flu shot (the flu shot does not protect against COVID-19, it is still flu season).

- Do not wear a face mask if you are not sick. Face masks are only recommended if directed by a health care provider.

MORE COVID-19 COVERAGE