Houston legend honored: Friends, fans gather to remember DJ Michael '5000' Watts

The Brief Houston's Northeast Side honors a legend: Friends and family gathered in the Rosewood neighborhood to celebrate the life and legacy of Michael "5000" Watts. Cause of death revealed: Watts' family confirmed he passed away over the weekend after developing a life-threatening abnormal heart rhythm condition. Upcoming memorial planned: A special tribute event, "King's Day," is scheduled for February 12th to further honor the hip-hop icon.



The city of Houston is mourning the loss of a musical pioneer. DJ Michael "5000" Watts, the co-founder of Swishahouse, was honored by family and friends this week following his sudden passing.

A Legacy Born in Rosewood

Gathering in the Rosewood neighborhood of Northeast Houston, dozens of friends, fans, and family members released black and white balloons into the sky to honor the man who helped shape the "chopped and screwed" sound that put Houston on the rap map.

G-Dash, a close associate and fellow Swishahouse member, reflected on the importance of the gathering.

"Watts poured so much into the community, so much into the world, to where it was only right for us to do this for him," G-Dash told FOX 26’s Coco Dominguez.

From bedrooms to boardrooms

The tribute served as a reminder of Watts' humble beginnings. Long before Swishahouse became a household name, Watts and his team were building their empire from the ground up.

"We started off making a studio in the bedroom," one friend recalled. "We took egg cartons and stapled them to the wall to make it soundproof."

DJ Michael "5000" Watts performs at Club Glo in Houston, Texas, on December 31, 2005. (Photo by Julia Beverly/Getty Images)

That DIY spirit eventually led to the creation of millions of dollars in revenue and launched the careers of numerous Houston artists.

Despite the success, those closest to him say he stayed grounded.

"He really didn't care about the fame," another friend shared. "Watts just wanted to do the music and help his people."

'When you give love, you get love'

The atmosphere in Northeast Houston was one of peace and positivity—values that Watts reportedly championed throughout his life.

"My uncle was love," said Watts’ niece. "When you give love, you're going to get love... I'm greatly appreciative for everybody. These are his childhood friends."

The family is currently preparing for a larger memorial service. A "King's Day" tribute is set for February 12, with more details expected to be released in the coming days.