Houston traffic: I-10 East Freeway lanes closed Thursday due to sinkhole

The Brief I-10 East Freeway eastbound lanes from John Ralston to Normandy Road are completely shut down due to a sinkhole near Federal Road, according to officials. Officials say there was a water leak under the roadway which caused a sinkhole. TxDOT officials say portions of the freeway could be closed for days.



The Texas Department of Transportation in Houston reports ongoing repairs and a days-long closure to the mainlanes of Houston's East Freeway due to a sinkhole.

On Wednesday, it was reported the mainlanes of I-10 East Freeway eastbound near Federal Road were closed off due to a water main leak causing a sinkhole.

East Freeway lane closures

What we know:

Early Thursday morning, TxDOT Houston said drivers should seek alternate routes for Thursday as all eastbound lanes remain closed, and the left lane and shoulder on I-10 East Freeway westbound remain restricted.

Lanes are reportedly closed from John Ralston to Normandy Road.

Drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes such as US 90, US 90A/BU 90 (McCarty Road), or SH 225, all of which can lead back to I-10 further east and beyond the closure, TxDOT said. Drivers may experience delays.

Featured article

What we don't know:

It is not clear when the highway will be fully reopened.

I-10 East Freeway repairs

What they're saying:

According to the Texas Department of Transportation in Houston, crews are making progress on I-10 East Freeway near Normandy.

Officials said TxDOT crews are working with City of Houston Public Works crews to determine the exact location of the water main leak. TxDOT officials said the goal is to fix the leak issue, then TxDOT crews can begin repairing the roadway.

Pumps are on site to remove the excess water.

TxDOT told FOX 26 that parts of the freeway could be closed off for several days.