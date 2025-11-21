Expand / Collapse search

Thanksgiving recipes: Easy sides, appetizers, dessert ideas

By
Published  November 21, 2025 2:33pm CST
Holidays
FOX 26 Houston
Cooking the Thanksgiving turkey

FOX 26' Ruben Dominguez shows us how he's cooking his family's Thanksgiving turkey.

HOUSTON - Are you still looking for that special dish for your Thanksgiving feast?

We've compiled easy side dishes, appetizers and desserts that our anchors and reporters have brought to you as part of the FOX Family Feast each year.

Click on each link to find a full video recipe with all the steps.

Main Course

Thanksgiving Turkey

Every year, FOX 26's Ruben Dominguez shows us how he cooks his family's turkey. Watch how he preps his main course in the video above.

Vegan Stuffed Acorn Squash

Looking for a savory vegan recipe? Check out these stuffed acorn squash rings. Recipe here.

Appetizers

Cranberry brie bites recipe

FOX 26 anchor Melissa Wilson shares a recipe for cranberry brie bites during our FOX Family Feast.

Sides

Duchess of Texas potatoes recipe

For this FOX Family Feast, Chelsea Edwards makes duchess potatoes with a Texas spin.

Desserts

Thanksgiving recipe: Pumpkin Cheesecake Mousse Parfaits

In this FOX Family Feast, FOX 26's Melissa Wilson shares a recipe for pumpkin cheesecake mousse parfaits.

