Thanksgiving recipes: Easy sides, appetizers, dessert ideas
HOUSTON - Are you still looking for that special dish for your Thanksgiving feast?
We've compiled easy side dishes, appetizers and desserts that our anchors and reporters have brought to you as part of the FOX Family Feast each year.
Click on each link to find a full video recipe with all the steps.
Main Course
Thanksgiving Turkey
Every year, FOX 26's Ruben Dominguez shows us how he cooks his family's turkey. Watch how he preps his main course in the video above.
Vegan Stuffed Acorn Squash
Looking for a savory vegan recipe? Check out these stuffed acorn squash rings. Recipe here.
Appetizers
- Mini Pumpkin Cheese Balls
- Bacon-Wrapped Sausage Cups
- 3-Ingredient App
- Cranberry brie bites
- Charcuterie board
Sides
- Sweet Potato Casserole
- Louisiana Smothered Green Beans
- Stuffed Acorn Squash
- Potatoes Au Gratin
- Sausage Stuffing
- Corn Casserole Empanadas
- Five-cup salad
- Twice-baked potatoes
- Duchess of Texas potatoes