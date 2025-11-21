Thanksgiving recipe: Pumpkin Cheesecake Mousse Parfaits
In this FOX Family Feast, FOX 26's Melissa Wilson shares a recipe for pumpkin cheesecake mousse parfaits.
Ingredients
- 8 oz cream cheese, softened
- 1 cup heavy whipping cream
- 1 cup canned pumpkin
- 1/2 cup powdered sugar (or to taste)
- 1–2 tbsp maple syrup
- 1 tsp vanilla extract
- 1–2 tsp pumpkin pie spice
- 1 sleeve graham crackers (or ginger snaps if you want extra flair)
- Caramel sauce
- Pepitas or crushed pecans for the top
Steps
1. Whip the base. Beat the cream cheese with powdered sugar, pumpkin, vanilla, and pumpkin spice until smooth.
2. Make the mousse: fold or whip in the heavy cream until fluffy.
3. Build the layers in clear glasses or mini jars:
- Spoon in mousse
- Sprinkle crushed graham crackers
- Repeat
- Finish with mousse
4. Drizzle caramel.
5. Add pepitas/pecans.
6. Dust with a pinch of pumpkin spice.
NOTE: I tweaked this recipe so that I could assemble them the day before. Instead of adding whipping cream to the mousse, I layered the mousse with whipping cream and not crushed graham crackers.