Thanksgiving recipe: Pumpkin Cheesecake Mousse Parfaits

In this FOX Family Feast, FOX 26's Melissa Wilson shares a recipe for pumpkin cheesecake mousse parfaits.

Ingredients

8 oz cream cheese, softened

1 cup heavy whipping cream

1 cup canned pumpkin

1/2 cup powdered sugar (or to taste)

1–2 tbsp maple syrup

1 tsp vanilla extract

1–2 tsp pumpkin pie spice

1 sleeve graham crackers (or ginger snaps if you want extra flair)

Caramel sauce

Pepitas or crushed pecans for the top

Steps

1. Whip the base. Beat the cream cheese with powdered sugar, pumpkin, vanilla, and pumpkin spice until smooth.

2. Make the mousse: fold or whip in the heavy cream until fluffy.

3. Build the layers in clear glasses or mini jars:

- Spoon in mousse

- Sprinkle crushed graham crackers

- Repeat

- Finish with mousse

4. Drizzle caramel.

5. Add pepitas/pecans.

6. Dust with a pinch of pumpkin spice.

NOTE: I tweaked this recipe so that I could assemble them the day before. Instead of adding whipping cream to the mousse, I layered the mousse with whipping cream and not crushed graham crackers.