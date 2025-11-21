Expand / Collapse search

Thanksgiving recipe: Pumpkin Cheesecake Mousse Parfaits

Published  November 21, 2025 10:54am CST
In this FOX Family Feast, FOX 26's Melissa Wilson shares a recipe for pumpkin cheesecake mousse parfaits.

Ingredients

  • 8 oz cream cheese, softened
  • 1 cup heavy whipping cream
  • 1 cup canned pumpkin
  • 1/2 cup powdered sugar (or to taste)
  • 1–2 tbsp maple syrup
  • 1 tsp vanilla extract
  • 1–2 tsp pumpkin pie spice
  • 1 sleeve graham crackers (or ginger snaps if you want extra flair)
  • Caramel sauce
  • Pepitas or crushed pecans for the top

Steps

1. Whip the base. Beat the cream cheese with powdered sugar, pumpkin, vanilla, and pumpkin spice until smooth.

2. Make the mousse: fold or whip in the heavy cream until fluffy.

3. Build the layers in clear glasses or mini jars:

- Spoon in mousse

- Sprinkle crushed graham crackers

- Repeat

 - Finish with mousse

4. Drizzle caramel.

5. Add pepitas/pecans.

6. Dust with a pinch of pumpkin spice.

NOTE: I tweaked this recipe so that I could assemble them the day before. Instead of adding whipping cream to the mousse, I layered the mousse with whipping cream and not crushed graham crackers.

