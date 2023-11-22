Fox Family Feast: Apple crisp recipe

FOX 26's Denise Middleton shows us how to make an apple crisp during our FOX Family Feast.

Here's how to make it at home.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

Pre-heat oven to 350

Filling:

◦ 3 lbs Granny Smith apples …peeled, cored, sliced

◦ 1.5 sticks of butter

◦ 1/4cup white sugar

◦ 1/4 cup brown sugar

◦ 1-tsp vanilla

◦ 1/4-tsp nutmeg

◦ 2-3 tsps of cinnamon

◦ 1/4 tsp salt

DIRECTIONS:

◦ In a large skillet melt your butter

◦ Add your sugars-spices

◦ Simmer until dissolved

◦ Add your apples

◦ Bring to slow boil … then to simmer

◦ Put a lid on the skillet and simmer for 5 minutes (be sure to stir a few times

◦ In a small bowl combine 2tsps of cornstarch in 2tsps of water

◦ Slowly pour slurry into skillet-use it as a thickener

◦ Stir until thickened

◦ Remove skillet from heat and set aside

Crisp Topping: in a medium sized bowl add:

◦ 3/4 cup flour

◦ 1 cup rolled oats

◦ 1/4 cup brown sugar

◦ 1 tsp cinnamon

◦ 1/4 tsp salt

◦ Whisk together

◦ Add 1 stick of chilled buttered pieces

◦ Use hand or fork to mix to a crumbly consistency

Finishing up:

◦ Butter a 1 1/2 qt casserole dish

◦ Pour in apple mixture

◦ Top by sprinkling crumble mixture

◦ Put into oven at 350 and bake for 30 minutes or until the crust is golden and the mixture is bubbling

◦ Let cool and top with your favorite brand of vanilla ice cream.