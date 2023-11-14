FOX Family Feast: Grandma's Sunshine Salad recipe

FOX 26 anchor Sally MacDonald is taking a stroll down memory lane with her edition of the "Fox Family Feast."

Her Grandma's "Sunshine Salad" could just be the sleeper hit at your Thanksgiving table.

INGREDIENTS

1 pkg lemon jello (.3oz)

1 cup boiling water

1 cup pineapple juice drained from fruit

1 T. apple cider vinegar

1 cup grated raw carrots

½ tsp salt

1 cup drained crushed pineapple

INSTRUCTIONS

Dissolve jello in boiling water

Add pineapple juice, vinegar and salt.

Chill until mixture begins to thicken.

Add crushed pineapple and grated carrots.

Chill in a dish or jello mold.