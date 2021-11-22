FOX Family Feast: Sally's Pumpkin Crunch Cake

For the annual FOX Family Feast, Sally MacDonald and her daughters made the pumpkin crunch cake that has been in ther family for decades. Just kidding, this was their first time to make it. But, they got the thumbs up from Mike and Lina.

Here's the recipe:

INGREDIENTS

pumpkin mix

1 can of pumpkin puree

12 ounces evaporated milk

3 large eggs

3/4 cup sugar

1 Tbsp. pumpkin pie spice

1/4 tsp. salt

DIRECTIONS

