FOX Family Feast: Sally's Pumpkin Crunch Cake
For the annual FOX Family Feast, Sally MacDonald and her daughters made the pumpkin crunch cake that has been in ther family for decades. Just kidding, this was their first time to make it. But, they got the thumbs up from Mike and Lina.
Here's the recipe:
INGREDIENTS
- pumpkin mix
- 1 can of pumpkin puree
- 12 ounces evaporated milk
- 3 large eggs
- 3/4 cup sugar
- 1 Tbsp. pumpkin pie spice
- 1/4 tsp. salt
DIRECTIONS
- Mix together and pour in greased 9x13 pan.
- Sprinkle cake mix on top. I used a spice cake but could use yellow. Sprinkle chopped pecans on top and drizzle a cup of melted butter over them.
- Bake 25 minutes uncovered at 350. Remove and cover with foil. Bake covered for 25 more minutes. Cool and serve with whipped cream or ice cream.
- Refrigerate.