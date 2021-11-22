FOX Family Feast: Melissa's Hasselback Potatoes
For the annual FOX Family Feast, Melissa Wilson put a spin on typical mashed potatoes for Thanksgiving.
She's offering the idea of savory cast-iron hasselback potatoes. So she showed us how to cook them up from the comforts of her kitchen!
Here's the recipe:
INGREDIENTS
- 6 medium russet or Yukon gold potatoes
- 5 tbsp unsalted butter
- 2 tsp of savory spice rub, recipe below
- Sour cream
DIRECTIONS
- Pre-heat oven to 425 degrees
- Grease a cast-iron pan with butter
- Cut each potato crosswise into 1/8-inch-thick slices without cutting all the way to the bottom (about 1/4 from the bottom)
- Arrange potatoes in pan 1 inch apart
- Brush with 2 1/2 tbsp butter
- Sprinkle with 1 tsp spice rub
- Cover pan with aluminum foil
- Bake 30 minutes
- Remove foil
- Drizzle potatoes with another 2 1/2 tbsp butter
- Sprinkle 1 more tsp spice rub on top of potatoes
- Bake, uncovered another 15-20 minutes, until potatoes are soft in the middle
- Garnish with parsley
- Serve with a side of sour cream, if desired
Here's the recipe for the optional rub (this will make an entire batch, you only need 2 tsp for above recipe)
INGREDIENTS
- 3 tbsp. kosher salt
- 2 tbsp. crushed red pepper
- 1 tbsp. dried rosemary
- 1 tbsp. dried thyme
- 2 tsp. flaky sea salt (such as Maldon)
- 1/4 tsp. freshly ground black pepper
- 1/4 tsp. garlic powder
DIRECTIONS
- Stir together all ingredients in a bowl
- Store in an airtight container up to six months
Melissa says the recipe is courtesy of Country Living.