FOX Family Feast: Melissa's Hasselback Potatoes

For the annual FOX Family Feast, Melissa Wilson put a spin on typical mashed potatoes for Thanksgiving.

She's offering the idea of savory cast-iron hasselback potatoes. So she showed us how to cook them up from the comforts of her kitchen!

Here's the recipe:

INGREDIENTS

6 medium russet or Yukon gold potatoes

5 tbsp unsalted butter

2 tsp of savory spice rub, recipe below

Sour cream

DIRECTIONS

Pre-heat oven to 425 degrees Grease a cast-iron pan with butter Cut each potato crosswise into 1/8-inch-thick slices without cutting all the way to the bottom (about 1/4 from the bottom) Arrange potatoes in pan 1 inch apart Brush with 2 1/2 tbsp butter Sprinkle with 1 tsp spice rub Cover pan with aluminum foil Bake 30 minutes Remove foil Drizzle potatoes with another 2 1/2 tbsp butter Sprinkle 1 more tsp spice rub on top of potatoes Bake, uncovered another 15-20 minutes, until potatoes are soft in the middle Garnish with parsley Serve with a side of sour cream, if desired

Here's the recipe for the optional rub (this will make an entire batch, you only need 2 tsp for above recipe)

INGREDIENTS

3 tbsp. kosher salt

2 tbsp. crushed red pepper

1 tbsp. dried rosemary

1 tbsp. dried thyme

2 tsp. flaky sea salt (such as Maldon)

1/4 tsp. freshly ground black pepper

1/4 tsp. garlic powder

DIRECTIONS

Stir together all ingredients in a bowl Store in an airtight container up to six months

Melissa says the recipe is courtesy of Country Living.