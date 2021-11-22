Expand / Collapse search

FOX Family Feast: Melissa's Hasselback Potatoes

By
Published 
Holidays
FOX 26 Houston

Melissa's Hasselback Potatoes recipe

For the FOX Family Feast, Anchor Melissa Wilson prepares an alternate for mashed potates: Hasselback Potatoes!

For the annual FOX Family Feast, Melissa Wilson put a spin on typical mashed potatoes for Thanksgiving.

She's offering the idea of savory cast-iron hasselback potatoes. So she showed us how to cook them up from the comforts of her kitchen!

Here's the recipe:

INGREDIENTS

  •        6 medium russet or Yukon gold potatoes
  •        5 tbsp unsalted butter
  •        2 tsp of savory spice rub, recipe below
  •        Sour cream

DIRECTIONS

  1. Pre-heat oven to 425 degrees
  2. Grease a cast-iron pan with butter
  3. Cut each potato crosswise into 1/8-inch-thick slices without cutting all the way to the bottom (about 1/4 from the bottom)
  4. Arrange potatoes in pan 1 inch apart
  5. Brush with 2 1/2 tbsp butter
  6. Sprinkle with 1 tsp spice rub
  7. Cover pan with aluminum foil
  8. Bake 30 minutes
  9. Remove foil
  10. Drizzle potatoes with another 2 1/2 tbsp butter
  11. Sprinkle 1 more tsp spice rub on top of potatoes
  12. Bake, uncovered another 15-20 minutes, until potatoes are soft in the middle
  13. Garnish with parsley
  14. Serve with a side of sour cream, if desired

Here's the recipe for the optional rub (this will make an entire batch, you only need 2 tsp for above recipe)

INGREDIENTS

  • 3 tbsp. kosher salt
  • 2 tbsp. crushed red pepper
  • 1 tbsp. dried rosemary
  • 1 tbsp. dried thyme
  • 2 tsp. flaky sea salt (such as Maldon)
  • 1/4 tsp. freshly ground black pepper
  • 1/4 tsp. garlic powder

DIRECTIONS

  1. Stir together all ingredients in a bowl
  2. Store in an airtight container up to six months

Melissa says the recipe is courtesy of Country Living.