Thanksgiving vegan dish recipe: Stuffed acorn squash rings

By
Published 
FOX Family Feast
FOX 26 Houston

FOX Family Feast: Stuffed Acorn Squash Rings

The FOX Family Feast continues as FOX 26 Meteorologist Lena Maria Arango shares a recipe for vegan Stuffed Acorn Squash Rings.

Our FOX Family Feast continues as we count down to Thanksgiving and share ideas for your holiday spread.

Lena Maria shares a savory vegan recipe for stuffed acorn squash rings. Here’s how you can make them at home.

Recipe

Cooking spray

½ cup of quinoa

1 cup veggie broth

1 tbsp olive oil

1 onion, diced

1 apple, chopped

½ cup cheddar cheese

¼ cup dried cranberries

2 tbsp chopped walnuts

Sage

Salt and pepper

1 egg/egg substitute

Acorn squash

  1. Preheat the oven to 375 degrees. Spray a baking sheet with cooking oil.
  2. Follow the cooking instructions for the quinoa using veggie broth instead of water.
  3. Chop your onion and apple.
  4. Cook the onion over medium heat in the oil for about 10 minutes or until they start to brown. Add the apple and cook for about 5 more minutes
  5. After both have cooled slightly, combine the quinoa, apple, onion, cheese, cranberries, sage, and walnuts in a large bowl. Add salt and paper to taste. Add in your egg. (A simple egg substitute for baking: Mix 1 tbsp of flaxseed meal and 2 ½ tbsp of water. Let it sit for 5 minutes to thicken.)
  6. Chop your acorn squash and remove the seeds and filling. You can save the seeds for roasting.
  7. Heat up your butter and maple syrup in a bowl. You can dunk your squash or brush the mixture on evenly.
  8. Stuff the squash with your quinoa filling. Give a little spritz of cooking oil on top for a nice crisp.
  9. Bake them in the oven for 30-40 minutes until they're golden brown and the squash is tender.