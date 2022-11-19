Thanksgiving vegan dish recipe: Stuffed acorn squash rings
Our FOX Family Feast continues as we count down to Thanksgiving and share ideas for your holiday spread.
Lena Maria shares a savory vegan recipe for stuffed acorn squash rings. Here’s how you can make them at home.
Recipe
Cooking spray
½ cup of quinoa
1 cup veggie broth
1 tbsp olive oil
1 onion, diced
1 apple, chopped
½ cup cheddar cheese
¼ cup dried cranberries
2 tbsp chopped walnuts
Sage
Salt and pepper
1 egg/egg substitute
Acorn squash
- Preheat the oven to 375 degrees. Spray a baking sheet with cooking oil.
- Follow the cooking instructions for the quinoa using veggie broth instead of water.
- Chop your onion and apple.
- Cook the onion over medium heat in the oil for about 10 minutes or until they start to brown. Add the apple and cook for about 5 more minutes
- After both have cooled slightly, combine the quinoa, apple, onion, cheese, cranberries, sage, and walnuts in a large bowl. Add salt and paper to taste. Add in your egg. (A simple egg substitute for baking: Mix 1 tbsp of flaxseed meal and 2 ½ tbsp of water. Let it sit for 5 minutes to thicken.)
- Chop your acorn squash and remove the seeds and filling. You can save the seeds for roasting.
- Heat up your butter and maple syrup in a bowl. You can dunk your squash or brush the mixture on evenly.
- Stuff the squash with your quinoa filling. Give a little spritz of cooking oil on top for a nice crisp.
- Bake them in the oven for 30-40 minutes until they're golden brown and the squash is tender.