Thanksgiving vegan dish recipe: Stuffed acorn squash rings

Our FOX Family Feast continues as we count down to Thanksgiving and share ideas for your holiday spread.

Lena Maria shares a savory vegan recipe for stuffed acorn squash rings. Here’s how you can make them at home.

THANKSGIVING DESSERT: Thanksgiving dessert recipe: Oreo truffles

Recipe

Cooking spray

½ cup of quinoa

1 cup veggie broth

1 tbsp olive oil

1 onion, diced

1 apple, chopped

½ cup cheddar cheese

¼ cup dried cranberries

2 tbsp chopped walnuts

Sage

Salt and pepper

1 egg/egg substitute

Acorn squash