Thanksgiving dessert recipe: Oreo truffles
Our FOX Family Feast continues as we count down to Thanksgiving and share ideas for your holiday spread.
Denise Middleton shares a recipe for Oreo truffles. Here’s how you can make them at home.
Recipe
2 (8-ounce) packages semisweet baking chocolate
36 cream-filled chocolate sandwich Oreo cookies divided
1 (8-ounce) package cream cheese, softened
1. Melt the chocolate.
2. Use a food processor or mixer to make Oreo cookie crumbs.
3. Transfer most of the crumbs to a bowl and mix with the softened cream cheese.
4. Roll the mixture into balls.
5. Use a fork to dip the balls into melted chocolate.
6. Place the balls on a lined cookie sheet and sprinkle with remaining cookie crumbs.
7. Refrigerate until firm.