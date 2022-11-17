Thanksgiving dessert recipe: Oreo truffles

Our FOX Family Feast continues as we count down to Thanksgiving and share ideas for your holiday spread.

Denise Middleton shares a recipe for Oreo truffles. Here’s how you can make them at home.

Recipe

2 (8-ounce) packages semisweet baking chocolate

36 cream-filled chocolate sandwich Oreo cookies divided

1 (8-ounce) package cream cheese, softened

1. Melt the chocolate.

2. Use a food processor or mixer to make Oreo cookie crumbs.

3. Transfer most of the crumbs to a bowl and mix with the softened cream cheese.

4. Roll the mixture into balls.

5. Use a fork to dip the balls into melted chocolate.

6. Place the balls on a lined cookie sheet and sprinkle with remaining cookie crumbs.

7. Refrigerate until firm.