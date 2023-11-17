Expand / Collapse search

Thanksgiving recipe: Cranberry brie bites

FOX Family Feast
FOX 26 Houston

Cranberry brie bites recipe

FOX 26 anchor Melissa Wilson shares a recipe for cranberry brie bites during our FOX Family Feast.

Here's how to make them at home.

INGREDIENTS

pastry dough 

cranberry sauce 

brie 

(optional, pecans or other nuts, fresh rosemary) 

1 egg 

1 tbsp water

INSTRUCTIONS

Roll out pastry dough into a thin sheet 

Cut into 12 squares 

Fill each with a small piece of brie, a dallop of cranberries, and sprinkle with nuts 

Fold the four corners in, to create a small bread basket 

Whip one egg with a tablespoon of water to make egg wash

Brush egg wash on top of the pastries

Place a sprig of rosemary on top 

Cook at 350 degrees for approximately 20 minutes or until golden brown

(if you want to make these in advance, they warm up nicely in a toaster oven) 