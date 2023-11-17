Thanksgiving recipe: Cranberry brie bites

FOX 26 anchor Melissa Wilson shares a recipe for cranberry brie bites during our FOX Family Feast.

Here's how to make them at home.

INGREDIENTS

pastry dough

cranberry sauce

brie

(optional, pecans or other nuts, fresh rosemary)

1 egg

1 tbsp water

INSTRUCTIONS

Roll out pastry dough into a thin sheet

Cut into 12 squares

Fill each with a small piece of brie, a dallop of cranberries, and sprinkle with nuts

Fold the four corners in, to create a small bread basket

Whip one egg with a tablespoon of water to make egg wash

Brush egg wash on top of the pastries

Place a sprig of rosemary on top

Cook at 350 degrees for approximately 20 minutes or until golden brown

(if you want to make these in advance, they warm up nicely in a toaster oven)