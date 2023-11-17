Thanksgiving recipe: Cranberry brie bites
FOX 26 anchor Melissa Wilson shares a recipe for cranberry brie bites during our FOX Family Feast.
Here's how to make them at home.
INGREDIENTS
pastry dough
cranberry sauce
brie
(optional, pecans or other nuts, fresh rosemary)
1 egg
1 tbsp water
INSTRUCTIONS
Roll out pastry dough into a thin sheet
Cut into 12 squares
Fill each with a small piece of brie, a dallop of cranberries, and sprinkle with nuts
Fold the four corners in, to create a small bread basket
Whip one egg with a tablespoon of water to make egg wash
Brush egg wash on top of the pastries
Place a sprig of rosemary on top
Cook at 350 degrees for approximately 20 minutes or until golden brown
(if you want to make these in advance, they warm up nicely in a toaster oven)