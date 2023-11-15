FOX 26's Chelsea Edwards shares a recipe for duchess potatoes with a Texas spin.

Here's how you can make them at home.

INGREDIENTS

-5 pounds Texas gold potatoes

-4 eggs, separated

-4 garlic cloves, minced

-1 C heavy cream

-2/3 C sour cream

-8 oz shredded Havarti cheese (optional w/ jalapenos)

-4 oz shredded Parmesan cheese

-9 Tbsp unsalted butter

-salt/pepper to taste

-chives (optional)

-diced jalapenos (optional)

INSTRUCTIONS

Wash and peel potatoes

After peeling, give them another rinse and cut them in 1/2 inch slices

Place in large pot covered with an inch of water

Cook potatoes over medium high for about 25 minutes or until you can pierce them easily with a fork.

Drain potatoes and let them cool for a few minutes

Use a potato ricer or masher to get potatoes to a creamy, fluffy consistency

Preheat oven to 425 degrees

In a bowl whisk heavy cream, sour cream, 8 Tbsp melted butter, 4 egg yolks, minced garlic cloves, havarti cheese, parmesan cheese, and salt and pepper to taste. (Add diced jalapenos if preferred.)

Slowly mix the potatoes in with the cream mix. The consistency should be moist but not runny. (Excess potatoes can be put aside or additional cream added.)

Add the spread to a buttered baking dish.

Create an egg wash by whisking an egg white and additional butter. Pour the wash over the top of your potato mix and spread over the top using a basting brush or fork.

Bake for 30 minutes or until the crust is golden brown.