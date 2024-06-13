The political candidate for Fort Bend Precinct 3 Commissioner was arrested on online impersonation charges, according to officials.

Taral Patel faces third-degree felony Online Impersonation and a Class A Misdemeanor charge of Misrepresentation of Identity under the Texas Election Code. The Texas Rangers executed search and arrest warrants for the investigation into Patel.

Fort Bend County District Attorney’s Public Integrity Division is working with the Rangers on the investigation.

Limited details have been released, but Fort Bend County Precinct 3 reports Patel is held on a $20,000 bond for the felony and a $2,500 bond for the misdemeanor. If he does not post bond, he will appear before a magistrate on Thursday morning.

Fort Bend County Judge KP George gave this statement on Patel:

"As a public official, I address the recent events involving a former employee with a deep sense of concern. Recognizing the gravity of the situation, I emphasize the vital importance of upholding the principles of due process and impartial investigation. I trust that this matter will be examined without prejudice. While awaiting additional information, I reaffirm my commitment to ensuring justice and accountability. I look forward to gaining a complete understanding of the circumstances surrounding this unfortunate incident."