The Houston Police Department is on the scene following an officer-involved shooting that occurred in southeast Houston on Saturday evening.

Details are limited, but officials said the shooting occurred in the 8600 block of Comal Street in Southeast Houston.

Officials said preliminary information is an armed male suspect was shot by Houston police officers and taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Authorities said no officers were injured in the shooting.

This is a breaking news story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the very latest.