On Thursday morning, the Magnolia Fire Department (MFD) responded to a house fire where possible victims were trapped inside a burning home.

The fire was reported around 3 a.m. in the 6700 block of South Trace Drive, near the intersection of FM 188 and FM 2978 and units arrived to find the house engulfed in flames, raging through the roof.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Courtesy of Montgomery County Fire Marshal's Office

MFD Station 186 dispatched Engine 186 and Ladder 186 to the scene, supported by units from ESD3, Needham, The Woodlands, South Montgomery County, and Montgomery Fire Departments.

It was reported firefighters found a woman believed to be 61 dead in a bedroom shortly after entering the residence. She was reportedly alone at home when the fire broke out. An autopsy is scheduled to confirm the victim's identity and determine the cause of death.

Montgomery County Fire Marshal’s Office will be conducting a thorough investigation into the cause of the fire.