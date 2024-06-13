The Houston Police Department is investigating what they believe was a road rage incident that left drivers on SH 288 near Holly Hall in a frightening situation when gunfire erupted, targeting two vehicles.

HPD says an off-duty officer in a white truck reported hearing two gunshots while traveling outbound on 288 around 1:05 p.m. The truck’s windshield was shattered, believed to be struck by a bullet. The suspect's vehicle, a dark sedan, was last seen heading southbound on 288. No injuries were reported.

About 15 minutes later, another call came from a driver near 3268 Holly Hall. This driver, also on 288, reported that their front window had been shot at. Authorities say a woman and a man were traveling in the vehicle at the time of the shooting. The woman sustained scrapes on her face from shattered glass. She was treated at the scene. The man did not sustain any injuries.

They described the suspect vehicle similarly: a dark sedan heading southbound on 288.

Both incidents happened close in time and location, suggesting they might be related.

Authorities are looking into the situation and asking anyone with information to come forward.