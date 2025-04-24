DNA identifies suspect in 2023 Houston murder, suspect serving time for unrelated crime

article

Forensic testing of DNA helped investigators identify a suspect in a 2023 murder, according to the Houston Police Department.

Investigators say on Feb. 21, 2023, police were called to the 8400 block of Westcott Street just before 11:30 p.m. for a report of a shooting.

When they arrived, they found a man inside his home with gunshot wounds to the chest. The victim, identified as 68-year-old John Williams, died three months later from complications related to the gunshot wounds.

Police say the initial investigation and evidence at the scene developed a person of interest. Further investigation and forensic testing matched 25-year-old LaPatrick Deshawn Mitchell's DNA to DNA found at the scene.

Mitchell, who is currently serving time for a previous, unrelated charge, has been charged with murder in the 230th State District Court.

What we don't know:

Mitchell is not listed on the Harris County Jail roster, and police did not say where he is being held.

It is not known what crime(s) he is serving time for currently.