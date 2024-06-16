Houston weather: Heavy rain possible most of this week, check the latest forecast

Happy Father's Day! We have a sunny day ahead with highs in the mid-90s and feels-like temperatures in the triple digits. Stay hydrated and take breaks inside the a/c.

However, big changes are on the way this upcoming week.

SUGGESTED: Texas Supreme Court continues halt of Uplift Harris payments

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring an area with a 60% chance for development in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico. This could become the first tropical system of the season.

Regardless of development, a plume of tropical moisture will arrive in SE Texas on Monday and dominate our skies through Thursday.

Heavy rain is expected along the coast where 8"-11" in total are possible.

Houston and cities along I-10 could see 5"-8" in total and cities northwest of Houston could receive 2"-4".

In addition to the heavy rain, dangerous seas, high rip currents and coastal flooding are possible.

Seas are likely to exceed 10 feet offshore. Beaches will not be safe for swimming next week.

Tuesday and Wednesday are FOX 26 Storm Alert Days. Have a way to receive weather alerts on your cell phone and stay up to date on the latest by downloading the free FOX Local app on your smart TV.