Tragedy struck at a local Houston residence as fire officials responded to a blaze Saturday afternoon. Houston Fire Department (HFD) units arrived on the scene at the three-thousand block of Frair Point, where they worked diligently to extinguish the house fire. Despite their efforts, the incident resulted in one civilian fatality.

In addition to the fatality, another individual was injured amidst the flames and smoke. That person was transported to the emergency room for medical treatment, as confirmed by HFD. The current condition of the hospitalized individual has not been released.

The HFD Arson division is actively investigating the cause of the fire, seeking to determine the circumstances that led to this unfortunate outcome.

Authorities have advised the public to avoid the area due to heavy emergency traffic that has ensued in the wake of the fire emergency. The Fire Chief of Houston has been providing updates and ensuring that the situation is handled with the utmost attention to safety and public concerns.

Further information regarding the identity of the deceased or the cause of the fire has not yet been disclosed as the investigation continues. HFD and local law enforcement are expected to provide additional details as they become available.

The story is developing, and FOX 26 Houston will continue to cover updates on the aftermath of the fire and the ongoing investigation.