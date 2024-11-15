Expand / Collapse search

Stuffed Acorn Squash recipe for Thanksgiving: Allison's Cooking Diary

By
Published  November 15, 2024 5:54am CST
Allison's Cooking Diary Recipes
FOX 26 Houston

Stuffed Acorn Squash recipe

Thanksgiving is around the corner and this sweet and savory dish will be perfect addition to the table as a main or side! Here's how to make or stuffed acorn squash!

A little sweet and savory, we're making stuffed acorn squash! Here's how to do it:

Stuffed Acorn Squash

Ingredients:

  • 2 acorn squash
  • 1 lb. ground sausage
  • 1 onion, diced
  • 1 apple, diced
  • 2 cloves of garlic, minced
  • ½ teaspoons dried sage
  • ½ teaspoon dried thyme
  • Salt & pepper
  • ½ cup parmesan cheese
  • ⅓ cup dried cranberries

Method:

  1. Preheat the oven to 400 degrees.
  2. Cut the squash in half and scoop out the seeds.
  3. Place the squash on a lined baking dish and sprinkle with olive oil, salt & pepper. Place skin side up.
  4. Bake the squash for 40 minutes.
  5. In a large skillet, brown the ground sausage. Once browned, add the onion, garlic and spices until soft.
  6. Turn off the heat and add the diced apple, dried cranberries and parmesan cheese.
  7. When the squash is soft, scoop out ¾ of the squash and add to the skillet. Stir until combined.
  8. Spoon the mixture back into the squash and bake for another 10-15 minutes.
  9. Enjoy! Happy Thanksgiving!