Stuffed Acorn Squash recipe for Thanksgiving: Allison's Cooking Diary
HOUSTON - Thanksgiving is around the corner and this dish will be perfect addition to the table as a main dish or even a side for family and friends!
A little sweet and savory, we're making stuffed acorn squash! Here's how to do it:
Stuffed Acorn Squash
Ingredients:
- 2 acorn squash
- 1 lb. ground sausage
- 1 onion, diced
- 1 apple, diced
- 2 cloves of garlic, minced
- ½ teaspoons dried sage
- ½ teaspoon dried thyme
- Salt & pepper
- ½ cup parmesan cheese
- ⅓ cup dried cranberries
Method:
- Preheat the oven to 400 degrees.
- Cut the squash in half and scoop out the seeds.
- Place the squash on a lined baking dish and sprinkle with olive oil, salt & pepper. Place skin side up.
- Bake the squash for 40 minutes.
- In a large skillet, brown the ground sausage. Once browned, add the onion, garlic and spices until soft.
- Turn off the heat and add the diced apple, dried cranberries and parmesan cheese.
- When the squash is soft, scoop out ¾ of the squash and add to the skillet. Stir until combined.
- Spoon the mixture back into the squash and bake for another 10-15 minutes.
- Enjoy! Happy Thanksgiving!