FOX 26 Family Feast: Mini Pumpkin Cheese Balls

By
Published  November 18, 2025 11:43am CST
FOX Family Feast
FOX 26 Houston
We're back with FOX Family Feast for the holidays! Sally MacDonald shares her family recipe of making Mini Pumpkin Cheese Balls as a nice Thanksgiving appetizer.

For this year's FOX 26 Family Feast, Sally MacDonald and her family are making the ultimate Thanksgiving appetizer: Mini Pumpkin Cheese Balls.

Ingredients

  • 1 8 oz package of cream cheese, softened
  • 1 cup shredded cheddar cheese
  • ¼ tsp pumpkin pie spice
  • ¼ tsp cayenne pepper
  • ¼ tsp paprika
  • ¼ tsp kosher salt

How to make Mini Pumpkin Cheese Balls

  1. Mix the above ingredients in a bowl until well combined and refrigerate for 20 minutes. 
  2. Next, take a 1 Tablespoon scoop and roll each scoop into a mini ball.  Roll each ball in crushed Cheez-Its or crackers of your choice.  Place a pretzel stick in each and add a parsley or basil leaf to the top for the stem.  
  3. Serve on top of a cracker!
