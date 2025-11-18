FOX 26 Family Feast: Mini Pumpkin Cheese Balls
HOUSTON - For this year's FOX 26 Family Feast, Sally MacDonald and her family are making the ultimate Thanksgiving appetizer: Mini Pumpkin Cheese Balls.
Ingredients
- 1 8 oz package of cream cheese, softened
- 1 cup shredded cheddar cheese
- ¼ tsp pumpkin pie spice
- ¼ tsp cayenne pepper
- ¼ tsp paprika
- ¼ tsp kosher salt
How to make Mini Pumpkin Cheese Balls
- Mix the above ingredients in a bowl until well combined and refrigerate for 20 minutes.
- Next, take a 1 Tablespoon scoop and roll each scoop into a mini ball. Roll each ball in crushed Cheez-Its or crackers of your choice. Place a pretzel stick in each and add a parsley or basil leaf to the top for the stem.
- Serve on top of a cracker!