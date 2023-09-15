"We wanted this neighborhood to be our forever home for our two children," said Angela Cervantes. "Our discussions have now pivoted."

Bulldozers and downed trees are visible signs. The war is over.

"I feel like we didn't win the war, but we won some battles," said Jose Cervantes. "We didn't go down without a fight."

For more than two years homeowners in the Red Oaks Acres subdivision in Seabrook tried to stop CenterPoint from building a 60-foot electrical substation smack dab in the middle of their neighborhood.

"We've exhausted all avenues," Angela Cervantes said. "From state representatives to Adrian Garcia's office trying to find alternative land for CenterPoint."

Homeowners even turned to the Public Utility Commission in Austin.

View of neighborhood before CenterPoint began working on substation.

"That's where the people are that can help us," said Stacy Phelps.

"They came back and said we can't stop them from doing what they want to do," said Jose Cervantes. "So we learned CenterPoint once they want to do something I feel like nobody can stop them."

Residents say CenterPoint kept them in the dark.

In January, the energy company abruptly canceled a mitigation meeting with residents after they saw our camera.

A month later, CenterPoint wouldn't answer questions from my colleague Gabby Hart.

"We knew it was coming, but we didn't know it was coming that quick," said Marc Phelps.

Now, instead of looking at trees and deer, bulldozers and downed trees is the view from Marc and Stacy Phelps's house.

"Just watching it so up close and personal right here outside of my front door it's heartbreaking it's been emotional for sure," Stacy Phelps said.

"If this can happen here it can happen anywhere," Marc Phelps said. "It's in the middle of a subdivision and they're building an industrial complex who's going to buy my house now."

"Hopefully this will set a precedent hopefully enough voices will be heard and someone with some sense and authority will step in and say enough is enough," Angela Cervantes said.