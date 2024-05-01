The National Weather Service (NWS) has extended a Flood Warning for the East Fork San Jacinto River near New Caney, impacting Harris, Liberty, and Montgomery Counties.

The river stage stood at 69.9 feet around 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, surpassing the flood stage of 58.0 feet. Lowland areas have already been flooded, and several homes have been damaged. The maximum river stage in the past 24 hours peaked at 70.1 feet.

The NWS forecasts the river level to gradually recede but remain above the flood stage. It is expected to fall to 58.0 feet by Monday morning. However, until further notice, major flooding is anticipated, particularly in New Caney and Cleveland. Major property damage and disruption to normal life is expected at this level of flooding, with homes becoming inundated and roads becoming impassable.

Residents are urged to exercise caution and adhere to safety guidelines provided by local authorities and the NWS. It is vital to avoid driving through flooded areas, as most flood-related fatalities occur in vehicles. Officials say motorists should not attempt to bypass barricades or navigate through flooded roads, as this poses a severe risk to personal safety.

Especially during nighttime, when visibility is reduced, the dangers of flooding escalate. Therefore, extra vigilance is necessary when venturing outdoors or driving.



