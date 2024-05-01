The Walker County Office of Emergency Management (OEM) has issued updated road closure notices due to severe weather conditions affecting various areas within the county.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

In Precinct 3, the following road closures have been reported:

Thomas Lake Road before Sterling Island : Impassable due to adverse weather conditions.

Thomas Lake Road at Green Rich Shores : Closed off for safety reasons.

Brazil : Access restricted due to weather-related hazards.

Bear Creek : Closed to traffic.

Deep River Plantation : All 13 roads within the plantation area are temporarily closed.

Harmon Creek Subdivision: Three roads located in the rear of the subdivision are currently inaccessible.

SUGGESTED: VOLUNTARY EVACUATION: Harris County judge urging residents near East Fork of San Jacinto River to evacuate voluntarily

Meanwhile, in Precinct 4, the following closures have been reported:

Dorrel Road : Closed off due to weather-related damages.

FM2989 at Falba Cemetery : Significant road damage observed, with a 25-foot drop-off, posing a serious risk to motorists.

FM2989 at Bedias Creek : Closed for safety precautions.

FM3478 at Trinity River Bridge : Inaccessible due to flooding conditions.

FM3478 at Nelson Creek : Closed off to traffic.

FM247 at the Walker / Madison County line: Restrictions in place due to adverse weather effects.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

These closures are essential for ensuring public safety and preventing potential accidents or incidents amidst challenging weather conditions. The Walker County OEM advises residents and commuters to adhere to these closures and exercise caution while navigating the affected areas.

OTHER WEATHER NEWS: Rising Waters, Ruined Lives: Liberty County grapples with flood aftermath