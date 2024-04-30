Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo has issued a voluntary evacuation for subdivisions of Idlewide, Idleglen, and homes along the river in the Commons of Lake Houston.

Hidalgo said the areas will be impacted by significant and rapid overnight flooding caused by storms earlier this week.

SUGGESTED: Montgomery County voluntary evacuation: Order issued for Idle Wilde, Idle Glen neighborhoods

Officials said if residents in the areas are already seeing high water levels near their home, you should not try to evacuate, so you don't drive through high water.

"We are expecting to see levels of street flooding over the next 24 hours similar to what we saw during Tropical Storm Imelda in 2019. We’re already seeing water from the river coming up onto land, and by midnight the neighborhoods near the East Fork of the San Jacinto River could see waist deep or even chest deep water. If you live in these areas and can evacuate, please do so. If you can’t, prepare to stay where you are for the next 24-36 hours and do not try to drive through high water," Hidalgo said.

Map of the voluntary evacuation area in Harris County

Officials said in addition to the areas under call for voluntary evacuation, residents who live in low-lying subdivisions along the river – in particular, Northwood Country Estates, River Terrace, Cypress Point, Kingwood Area or the Commons of Lake Houston – should stay in place until the water recedes, which is expected to take 24-36 hours.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

Regardless of which subdivision they live in, residents near the river should also know that driving in the area will be extremely dangerous. In particular, FM 1485 will be submerged under several feet of water. Roads south of FM 1485 including Spalding, Green, Jett and Case are likely to also be affected.

Residents who need a place to stay during the flooding can go to Leon Grayson / Baldree Community Center in Precinct 2, located at 13828 Corpus Christi St., Houston, TX, 77015.

For the latest on current weather conditions in your area, download the free FOX 26 Houston Weather App.