Montgomery County voluntary evacuation: Order issued for Idle Wilde, Idle Glen neighborhoods

A voluntary evacuation order has been issued for the Idle Wilde and Idle Glen neighborhoods in eastern Montgomery County.

According to officials, the National Weather Service predicts the East Fork of the San Jacinto River to crest near 72 ft. in major flood stage close to noon on May 1.

Residents in the affected areas are strongly encouraged to heed the voluntary evacuation order and relocate to safer locations as soon as possible. Gather essential items such as medications, important documents, and emergency supplies before leaving.