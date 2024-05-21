The Galena Park Independent School District has announced that they will resume normal operations for all but four campuses, starting on Wednesday, May 22.

According to a release, those campuses are:

Cimarron Elementary School

Cunningham Middle School

Green Valley Elementary School

Tice Elementary School

School officials said they will be providing additional information to the families of the four affected campuses soon.

Officials said students and staff of the open campuses should plan to report to their respective campuses at regular times. Buses will resume their normal routes and schedules.

Officials also said team members who are based on campuses without electricity (i.e., operational employees, auxiliary, maintenance, student nutrition, custodial) who perform essential services should confirm reporting protocol with supervisors. All other employees are authorized to work remotely on Wednesday, May 22, 2024. Employees who cannot perform assigned duties remotely should affirm their circumstances with supervisors and use local or state leave as appropriate.